Article Pixel Dec. 4, 2019  
See Who Will Guest on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS This Week

Here is the list of upcoming guests on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

Wednesday, December 4: Guests Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit), Lucy Boynton (The Politician) and musical guest Les Savy Fav ("Let's Get Out of Here"). Steve Gorman sits-in with the 8G Band.(OAD 10/10/19)

Thursday, December 5: Guests Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU), Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock), and musical guest Sam Fender ("The Borders," Album: Hypersonic Missiles). Terrence Higgins sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 10/21/19)

Friday, December 6: Guests Jessica Biel (Limetown), Jesse Plemons (El Camino, The Irishman) and Brooks Wheelan (Entry Level). (OAD 10/23/19)

**Monday, December 9: Guests Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Aisling Bea (This Way Up) and Michael Lewis (The Fifth Risk). Coady Willis sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0923

**Tuesday, December 10: Guests Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Dan Soder (Dan Soder: Son of a Gary). Coady Willis sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0924

**Wednesday, December 11: Guests Jack Black (Jumanji: The Next Level), and Coady Willis sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0925



