See Who Will Guest on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS This Week

Here is the list of upcoming guests on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

Wednesday, December 4: Guests Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit), Lucy Boynton (The Politician) and musical guest Les Savy Fav ("Let's Get Out of Here"). Steve Gorman sits-in with the 8G Band.(OAD 10/10/19)

Thursday, December 5: Guests Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU), Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock), and musical guest Sam Fender ("The Borders," Album: Hypersonic Missiles). Terrence Higgins sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 10/21/19)

Friday, December 6: Guests Jessica Biel (Limetown), Jesse Plemons (El Camino, The Irishman) and Brooks Wheelan (Entry Level). (OAD 10/23/19)

**Monday, December 9: Guests Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Aisling Bea (This Way Up) and Michael Lewis (The Fifth Risk). Coady Willis sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0923

**Tuesday, December 10: Guests Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Dan Soder (Dan Soder: Son of a Gary). Coady Willis sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0924

**Wednesday, December 11: Guests Jack Black (Jumanji: The Next Level), and Coady Willis sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0925





