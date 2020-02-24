Sebastian Chacon Will Star on DAISY JONES & THE SIX

Deadline reports that Sebastian Chacon has joined the upcoming Amazon musical drama series "Daisy Jones & The Six."

Riley Keogh, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse and Josh Whitehouse also star on the series, which is based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Daisy Jones & The Six details the spectacular rise and precipitous fall of a renowned (fictional) rock band in the 1970s.

Chacon will play drummer Warren Rhodes, the fun-loving, unpretentious backbone of the Six who, unlike his band mates, manages to keep perspective and enjoy the ride, never losing sight of his small-town roots.

Chacon is known for his roles on "Tales of the City," "Pose," "Chicago Fire," "Narcos," and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

Read the original story on Deadline.





