Seann William Scott Joins THIS COUNTRY

Deadline reports that mockumentary pilot "This Country" has tapped Seann William Scott to star. The series is based on a BBC series of the same name.

The show follows the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet, who are trailed by a documentary crew who go to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns in an idiosyncratic surrounding. The show follows the pair as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges and fight each other for frozen pizza.

Paul Feig directs the pilot.

Scott plays Father Joe., a recent transplant from Minneapolis who is doing the best he can with what he's got. Father Joe is a community leader in the town of Flatch, Ohio, and a father figure to Shrub and Kelly - he tries really hard to remain calm and although these two often test his patience, he is resolved to stay an optimist and a role model.

Scott is best known for his role in the "American Pie" films. He recently starred on the final season of "Lethal Weapon."

Read the original story on Deadline.





