Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Wednesday, January 11, 2023

NAME THAT TUNE airing Wednesday, Jan. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM PT) on FOX.

Jan. 05, 2023  
Beloved one-hour musical game show NAME THAT TUNE is back for Season Three and features all celebrity contestants! This season will feature celebrity singers, actors, Olympians and NFL champions, all playing for their favorite charities.

Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Professional wrestler Chris Jericho, playing for Juvenile Diabetes Research vs. Olympic medalist Adam Rippon, playing for Pups Without Borders and singer/choreographer/YouTuber TODRICK Hall, playing for Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids vs. Naismith basketball Hall of Famer and three-time Olympic gold medalist Sheryl Swoopes, playing for Back To Our Roots.

Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each CONTEST features a rotating variety of games FROM the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round.

The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new "The Main Event For Big Gold" season premiere episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Wednesday, Jan. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM PT) on FOX.

Watch a video clip from a recent episode here:



