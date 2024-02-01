Scoop: Coming Up on AMERICA'S MOST WANTED on FOX - Monday, February 5, 2024

Prolific and Emmy-Award winning series host John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh, turn to viewers’ leads and information as they analyze some of the nation’s most gripping cases and consult with a team of experts representing law enforcement units to weigh in on the cases.America’s Most Wanted offers an unparalleled opportunity for viewers to serve as armchair detectives as they help law enforcement investigate - and capture - some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives. Join the search and help bring justice to victims in the all-new “Gold Bar Heist” episode of America’s Most Wanted airing Monday, February 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.