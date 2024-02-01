Scoop: Coming Up on AMERICA'S MOST WANTED on FOX - Monday, February 5, 2024

1
PRISCILLA Sets Max Streaming Date
The film stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu (Spaeny) meets Elvis Presley (Elordi) at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Watch the video trailer!
2
THE TRUTH ABOUT JIM is Coming to Max This Month
Amateur investigator Sierra Barter confronts a traumatic past and secrets that have plagued her family for generations. Sierra, her mother Shannon, and her grandmother Judy bravely pursue the truth about a mystery that could change their lives forever – was Jim Mordecai, their husband, stepfather, and step-grandfather a notorious serial killer?
3
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets February 2 Episode Lineup
This week features a one-on-one interview with Michael Render (a.k.a Killer Mike), entrepreneur, musician, and one-half of the group “Run the Jewels,” whose self-titled solo album “Michael” was recently released across digital platforms. This week’s panel discussion includes Gov. Chris Sununu, Republican Governor of New Hampshire.
4
Peacock Announces New MEGAMIND Film & Series
Peacock has announced 'Megamind Vs. The Doom Syndicate' & 'Megamind Rules!' The trailers feature Adam Lambert, Chris Sullivan, Tony Hale, Keith Ferguson, Laura Post, Josh Brener, Maya Aoki Tuttle, and more. Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, who wrote the original film, will executive produce the new film and series alongside Eric Fogel.