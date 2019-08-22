Sarah Michelle Gellar To Lead OTHER PEOPLE'S HOUSES on Fox

Variety reports that Sarah Michelle Gellar will lead a new dramedy on Fox: "Other People's Houses," created by Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder.

The series is described as a "suburban dramedy, SOMEWHERE BETWEEN 'Big Little Lies' and 'Catastrophe,'" following nine people living in the quiet, well-off Larchmont Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. Though the lens of social media, the show's characters "navigate their way through emotional ups and downs, as they try to figure out their lives as partners, parents, friends, and neighbors." It is based on the book by Abbi Waxman.

In the center of THE NEIGHBORHOOD and the drama are Frances Bloom, a stay-at-home mother, and working mom Anne Porter. Gellar plays Porter, a social media influencer.

Gellar is most famous for playing the titular role on Joss Whedon's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" for seven seasons throughout the late 90s and early 2000s. She starred in the live action "Scooby Doo" movies, and previously led Charmelo and Snyder's drama "Ringer."

Read the original story on Variety.





