Sarah Hyland & Emily V. Gordon Will Collaborate at ABC

Variety reports that Sarah Hyland and Emily Gordon will produce a yet-unnamed comedy pilot at ABC. It will be inspired by the actress and writer's real life experiences.

Hyland stars and executive produces; Gordon will write and executive produce.

Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger and Adam Londy, who will executive produce through The Walk-Up Company.

Gordon is best known for co-writing "The Big Sick" with her husband, Kumail Nanjiani. The film is an autobiographical look at the beginning of their romantic relationship. Gordon has several projects in the works in the next few years.

Hyland has starred on ABC's "Modern Family" since its first season premiered in 2009. Its final season airs at the beginning of next year.

Read the original story on Variety.





