Sandra Oh Joins Netflix Series from Amanda Peet, GAME OF THRONES Creators

Variety reports that Sandra Oh will lead "The Chair," a Netflix dramedy from Amada Peet and executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (of "Game of Thrones").

The series centers on the Chair of an English department at a major university, played by Oh.

Jay Duplass will star opposite Oh.

Anna Julia-Wyman penned the pilot script. Peet will write, executive produce, and showrun.

Oh currently stars on "Killing Eve." She is also known for her starring role on "Grey's Anatomy."

Read the original story on Variety.





