Sandra Oh Joins Netflix Series from Amanda Peet, GAME OF THRONES Creators

Feb. 21, 2020  

Variety reports that Sandra Oh will lead "The Chair," a Netflix dramedy from Amada Peet and executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (of "Game of Thrones").

The series centers on the Chair of an English department at a major university, played by Oh.

Jay Duplass will star opposite Oh.

Anna Julia-Wyman penned the pilot script. Peet will write, executive produce, and showrun.

Oh currently stars on "Killing Eve." She is also known for her starring role on "Grey's Anatomy."

