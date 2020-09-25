Samuel L. Jackson Will Lead NICK FURY Disney Plus Series

Jackson returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Samuel L. Jackson will play Nick Fury once more in a new Fury-centric series at Disney Plus, which was recently put into development.

Kyle Bradstreet will write and executive produce the series, with additional production coming from Marvel Studios.

Jackson has played Fury in many films in the MCU, beginning in the very first "Iron Man" film in 2008. Most recently, the character appeared in "Spider-Man: Far from Home," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Captain Marvel."

Samuel L Jackson is an American actor and film producer. He rose to fame in the early 1990s with films such as Goodfellas (1990), Jungle Fever (1991), Patriot Games (1992), Amos & Andrew (1993), True Romance (1993), Jurassic Park (1993) and his collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino including Pulp Fiction (1994), Jackie Brown (1997), Django Unchained (2012), and The Hateful Eight (2015).



Jackson has appeared in over 100 films, including Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), A TIME TO KILL (1996), The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996), The Negotiator (1998), Deep Blue Sea (1998), Unbreakable (2000), Shaft (2000), xXx (2002), Snakes on a Plane (2006), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and the Star Wars prequel trilogy (1999-2005).



His likeness was used for the Ultimate version of the Marvel Comics character Nick Fury. He has also played Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films Iron Man (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), as well as the TV show Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..



Jackson has provided his voice to several animated films, television series and video games, including the roles of Lucius Best / Frozone in Pixar Animation Studios' films The Incredibles (2004) and Incredibles 2 (2018), Mace Windu in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), Afro Samurai in the anime television series Afro Samurai (2007), and Frank Tenpenny in the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004).

His Broadway credits include "The Mountaintop" and "The Piano Lesson."

View More TV Stories Related Articles