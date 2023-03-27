Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Samuel L. Jackson & Vincent Cassel Join DAMAGED Action Thriller

Samuel L. Jackson & Vincent Cassel Join DAMAGED Action Thriller

The film is produced by Paul Aniello and Red Sea’s Roman Kopelevich and is currently in production.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Red Sea Media, Inc. ("RSM") announces Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel are set to lead the cast of the action thriller DAMAGED, directed by Terry McDonough ("Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul," "Killing Eve"). Also starring is Gianni Capaldi, with John Hannah and Kate Dickie rounding out the cast.

The film is produced by Paul Aniello and Red Sea's Roman Kopelevich and is currently in production. BondIt Media Capital and Red Sea Media are fully financing with world sales and distribution handled by Red Sea. BondIt's Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman are executive producing, alongside Marcie Sinaiko and Roman Viaris.

Deal was negotiated by Executive Producer, Roman Viaris on behalf of Red Sea Media and Luke Taylor on behalf of BondIt Media Capital.

"Love this project," said Kopelevich. "We have been involved with it for several years and am proud to have attracted such an amazing cast and team. Can't wait to bring it to our partners in the distribution world."

"Continuing our partnership with Roman and his team at Red Sea, we're beyond excited about the incredible package for Damaged. The full creative team represent some of the strongest and most original voices in the industry that will deliver an exceptional finished film for the marketplace" noted Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman from the BondIt Media Capital team.

Streamdigital Ltd are Scotland's largest live streaming company and broadcast soccer, hockey, motorcycle speedway and rugby for the largest sports organizations in the UK. They have recently moved into the film business from their studios in Livingston and are partnering with Red Sea Media and Bondit Media Capital to make "Damaged."

Paul Aniello, Streamdigital's CEO and one of the producers of DAMAGED said "We are really excited and proud to be working with such a great team of people to bring this story to life. We have a great Director; a great cast and script and we believe this will be a real success."

In the film a Chicago police detective goes to Scotland after an emerging serial killer's crimes match those that he investigated 5 years earlier, one of which was the crime scene of his murdered girlfriend.

Jackson is an Academy Award-winning actor best known for roles in PULP FICTION, JACKIE BROWN and DIE HARD WITH VENGEANCE. Jackson's additional credits include: Nick Fury in Marvel Avenger's series, THE HATEFUL EIGHT, DJANGO UNCHAINED, THE HITMAN'S BODYGUARD films, and as Mace Windu in the STAR WARS prequel trilogy. Jackson will next be seen starring in Marvel's SECRET INVASION for Disney+.

Cassel is an award-winning actor best known for roles in ELIZABETH, OCEAN'S TWELVE, OCEAN'S THIRTEEN, EASTERN PROMISES, BLACK SWAN and JASON BOURNE. Most recently he was seen on HBO's "Westworld" and as the lead in Apple TV+'s "Liaison."

McDonough is a multiple award-winning director best known for episodes of "Killing Eve," "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul," "Cold Feet" and "The Expanse." He was lead director on Jimmy McGovern's "The Street," winning two BAFTA Awards for Best Drama Series, and an International Emmy Award and two RTS Awards for Best Drama Series. Most recently he was awarded a HUGO Award for his pilot of "The Expanse."

Jackson is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content. Cassel is repped by Range Media Partners and Agence Adequat. McDonough is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Molly Shannon, Jonas Brothers & More Join SNL Lineup Photo
Molly Shannon, Jonas Brothers & More Join SNL Lineup
“Saturday Night Live” returns April 1 with Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson making her hosting debut. Other upcoming hosts include Molly Shannon and And De Armas. Lil Yachty, Jonas Brothers, and Karol G are also set to appear as musical guests.
100 FOOT WAVE Returns For Its Second Season in April Photo
100 FOOT WAVE Returns For Its Second Season in April
The second season of the Emmy-winning HBO Original six-part docuseries 100 FOOT WAVE, directed and executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith (HBO’s “Branson”) and executive produced by Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony winner Joe Lewis (“Fleabag”), will return in April. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!
Photos: Chris Pine & More Attend DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Premiere Photo
Photos: Chris Pine & More Attend DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Premiere
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Daisy Head, And Hugh Grant, Directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and more attended the premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Check out photos from the premiere now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Skindred Announce Autumn UK & Ireland Headline TourSkindred Announce Autumn UK & Ireland Headline Tour
March 27, 2023

The band will also be bringing their unparalleled live set to the main stages of 2000 Trees and Maid Of Stone Festivals in the UK, plus special appearances at various other key European festivals this summer including the likes of Wacken Open Air, With Full Force Festival, NovaRock and Grasspop to name but a few.
Phabo Drops New Studio Version of 'Scorpio Moon'Phabo Drops New Studio Version of 'Scorpio Moon'
March 27, 2023

Written and co-produced by Phabo with Louie Lastic (GoldLink, Kehlani, Masego), “Scorpio Moon” debuted last year on influential global platform COLORS with Phabo’s captivating performance earning raves as well as more than 2 million streams on Spotify alone. “Scorpio Moon” is available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.
Video: Nathan Lane Looks Back on His Broadway Career, Robin Williams Friendship & More on TODAYVideo: Nathan Lane Looks Back on His Broadway Career, Robin Williams Friendship & More on TODAY
March 27, 2023

Nathan Lane sat down with Willie Geist on Sunday Today to look back on his career while starring on Broadway in Pictures From Home. Lane also discussed his friendship with the late Robin Williams, why he had to 'grow up quickly' during his difficult childhood, transitioning from Broadway to Hollywood, and more.
DYVE Drops 'Cute' as Part of Upcoming Compilation SeriesDYVE Drops 'Cute' as Part of Upcoming Compilation Series
March 27, 2023

The song's infectious beat, coupled with the artist's signature crafty flows and clever lyrics, make for a refreshing and addictive listening experience. Once again, DYVE demonstrates his hankering aspiration to respect the nuances of the genre while infusing it with his own unique style and energy.
A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'Holy Smoke'A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'Holy Smoke'
March 27, 2023

With their latest studio album, 1982, tantalizingly in reach, A Certain Ratio have shared a final taste of what to expect with the glistening old-school funk of “Holy Smoke”. The new single finds ACR pay tribute to the genre’s forefathers, from James Brown to Chaka Khan to Prince. 
share