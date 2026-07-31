Sam First Jazz Club to Present August Lineup of Los Angeles Artists

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Sam First, a jazz club in Los Angeles, is set to present a lineup of performances featuring artists from the city's jazz scene, according to a venue announcement.

There's a reason regulars keep circling August on their calendars. Sam First's late-summer lineup leans into contrast: quiet, conversational trios one night, a full horn section rattling the walls the next. It's a month built for people who like their jazz a little unpredictable.

Friday, July 31 & Saturday, August 1

Peter Erskine Dr. Um Band with John Beasley, Bob Sheppard & Janek Gwizdala

The original Dr. Um Band reunites to celebrate Peter Erskine's GRAMMY nominated album Dr. Um. Nominated for Best Jazz Instrumental Album, the acclaimed recording marked Erskine's return to a groove driven fusion sound and remains a standout achievement in his celebrated career.

Tuesday, August 4

'Tuesday Happenings': Hosted by Gerald Clayton

'Tuesday Happenings' is a weekly series curated by 6x GRAMMY-nominated pianist/composer Gerald Clayton. House band performs one set at 7:30pm followed by a jam session from 9:30-11pm.

Wednesday, August 5

Ian Coury's Brazilian Jazz Summit puts the mandolin virtuoso front and center, joined by guitarist Marcel Camargo, Michael Ragonese, and Marcelo Bucater. The quartet blends choro tradition with jazz improvisation, original compositions built for an intimate room and a rhythm section that knows how to swing between the two.

Led by award-winning 10-string mandolin virtuoso Ian Coury, Brazilian Jazz Summit blends Brazilian traditions with the spirit of jazz. Featuring original music, vibrant rhythms, and dynamic improvisation, the quartet delivers an energetic and deeply engaging musical experience.

Thursday, August 6

Pritesh Walia brings the Henry Godfrey Jazz Orchestra to Sam First for the release of their new big band record, a 17-piece collaboration built around Walia's compositions, arrangements, and guitar work. The New Delhi-born, LA-based guitarist has spent years making his mark as both leader and sideman, and this project puts his compositional voice front and center inside a full jazz orchestra.

Friday, August 7

Nicole McCabe brings her quartet back to Sam First on August 7 & 8 to track a live album for Sam First Records, joined by Gerald Clayton, Justin Brown, and Logan Kane. The LA alto saxophonist's sound moves fluidly between hard bop roots, electronic experimentation, and cinematic lyricism, and this stacked lineup promises a set that's both intimate and expansive.

Thursday, August 20

Shelly Berg brings his trio to Sam First on August 20, joined by bassist Carlitos Del Puerto and drummer Gary Novak. The Grammy-nominated pianist and Dean of the Frost School of Music delivers a set marked by virtuosity, emotional depth, and masterful interplay. A rare intimate LA date from one of jazz education's most respected voices, still very much a firebrand at the keys. This show is part of a new series called 'Third Thursdays,' co-presented with KCRW 89.9.

Friday, August 21 & Saturday, August 22

Miki Yamanaka celebrates the release of her new trio album 'Breathe' at Sam First on August 21 & 22, joined by her longtime friend and collaborator, saxophonist Nicole Glover. The Kyoto-born, New York-based pianist built her reputation on a light touch and playful, buoyant writing, and this one draws on years of musical trust between her and Glover. Catch it over two nights in the room-sized setting where that chemistry really lands. The second set on Saturday, August 22 will be broadcast on KJAZZ 88.1FM.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...