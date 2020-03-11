SYFY To Air A 24-Hour FRIDAY THE 13TH Movie Marathon on March 13

On Friday, March 13, Syfy will feature a day dedicated to everyone's most feared hockey mask-wearing murderer movie franchise: Friday the 13th. Starting at the stroke of midnight (12AM) and continuing the entire day, the network will transport viewers into the world of Camp Crystal Lake with a back to back movie marathon to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original film's release.

The FRIDAY THE 13TH MARATHON will feature eight of the "Friday the 13th" movies, including: the original "Friday the 13th," "Friday the 13th Part 2," "Friday the 13th Part III," "Friday the 13th The Final Chapter," "Friday the 13th Part V A New Beginning," "Friday the 13th Part VI Jason Lives," "Friday the 13th Part VII The New Blood" and "Friday the 13th Jason Takes Manhattan."

From 6PM to midnight, the celebration kicks up a notch as Syfy transforms into the "Camp Crystal Lake's Public Access Channel," featuring quirky in-world commercials, camp counselor "recruitment videos," PSAs, favorite movie moments and more. Custom wraps will feature Syfy WIRE's Whitney Moore, Juan Cadavid and Matt Romano, who break down all things "Friday the 13th," including their favorite moments from the franchise.





