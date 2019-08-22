SURPRISE ME Starring Fiona Gubelmann, Jonathan Bennett, Sean Faris, and Nicole Sullivan Coming To Vod on October 4

Written and Directed by: Nancy Goodman

Produced by: Kevin McGrail and Nancy Goodman

Runtime: 103 minutes

Website: surprisemethemovie.com

Starring: Fiona Gubelmann (The Good Doctor, Hallmark's Tulips in Spring), Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), Sean Faris (Never Back Down), Nicole Sullivan (The King of Queens),LaShawn Banks (Chicago P.D.), and Robyn Coffin (Every 21 Seconds).

Synopsis: At Surprise Enterprise, Genie Burns masterminds off THE WALL surprise parties in nobody-would-suspect-it locations. Here, she takes crazy risks but in her personal life, she plays it safe. Her hilarious partner Steven is gay: that makes him safe. Danny, her perfect match, is kept in the friend zone. Safe again. Along comes Jeff. His depth and charm draw her in. They slip into a passionate love where she loses all control.

Meanwhile, Surprise Enterprise has just been contracted to throw a surprise party wedding by a client who prefers not to reveal his identity. As Genie works to get his bride down the aisle, her own life begins to take turns. Is Jeff "the one" because he challenges Genie to heal the wounds from her past? Or, Danny because he embraces her fears? And why is she bingeing out of control? Is there a clue in all of that crunching? We'll find out in the end, and not a moment before, because what's real in life screams...SURPRISE!

SURPRISE ME! will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 4th, with additional platforms to follow.

Indie Rights was founded by Michael Madison and Linda Nelson because they believed that the future was bright for independent artists and that there was a better way to produce and distribute movies. They have been in business since 2000, when they produced their first film, NSYNC BIGGER THAN LIVE a Giant Screen Movie that played to sold out crowds worldwide.

Known for innovation. SHIFTED, their first digital feature, was the first movie on Amazon's UnBox (the predecessor of Amazon Video) and was used by Amazon to promote their platform for over five years. DELIVERED was the first independent feature to edit and master a 4K movie using Adobe CS5. Articles in Variety, HDVideoPro and an Adobe Success Story followed. Partnerships were forged early on with the leading digital platforms including Amazon, Google, AppleTV, TubiTV, and others. These partnerships insure that Indie Rights can offer the very best audience opportunities for their own films, as well as the more than 800 other filmmakers they work with. Indie Rights exhibits every year at AFM and the Cannes Film Market.https://www.indierights.com/

