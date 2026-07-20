STAR WARS: VISIONS PRESENTS – THE NINTH JEDI to Make Disney+ Debut

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STAR WARS: VISIONS PRESENTS – THE NINTH JEDI, an eight-episode animated limited series from Lucasfilm, is set to debut on Disney+ and Hulu on Wednesday, August 5. The series is part of a new Star Wars: Visions Presents banner designed to expand Visions stories into longer-form formats, and picks up after the events of the earlier Visions shorts THE NINTH JEDI and THE NINTH JEDI: CHILD OF HOPE, following a character named Lah Kara as she continues her Jedi training. Episodes will be available in Japanese with English subtitles, with an English dub option, and a social and review embargo lifts on August 5 at 12:01am PT.

About STAR WARS: VISIONS PRESENTS – THE NINTH JEDI

An 8-episode animated limited series from Lucasfilm, 'Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi,' will premiere August 5, 2026, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.

Part of an all-new 'Star Wars: Visions Presents' banner, which will be used to tell longer-form 'Star Wars: Visions' stories, the limited series picks up not long after the events of the 'Visions' shorts: 'The Ninth Jedi' and 'The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope.' In the new series, Lah Kara continues to train in the ways of the Jedi under Margrave Juro. Kara goes on an epic journey of self-discovery as she and Juro's small fellowship of Jedis-in-training embark on a quest to save her father and stop a mysterious Sith leader from unleashing darkness upon the galaxy.

STAR WARS: VISIONS PRESENTS – THE NINTH JEDI represents the first use of the Star Wars: Visions Presents banner, which Lucasfilm has positioned as a framework for serialized storytelling within the Visions anthology universe. No prior BroadwayWorld coverage of this title is available at this time.

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