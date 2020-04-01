STAR WARS Actor and Dialect Coach Andrew Jack Has Died at Age 76

Actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack has died due to complications from virus at age 76. his agent confirmed. He was 76.

The actor died in Britain's Surry Hospital on Tuesday, according to the Evening Standard.

Jack starred as Resistance General Caluan Emat in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi." He was also a dialect coach on films such as "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, many Marvel films, and the upcoming Batman movie.

Jack's agent, Jill McCullough confirmed his passing saying that he passed in a hospital bed while his family was stuck in quarantine in Australia.

McCullough said, "Andrew lived on one the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach: Gabrielle Rogers." She continued, "Andrew was full of life, he was tall and striking with flowing white hair. You wouldn't miss him if he walked into a room."

Rogers, his wife, shared a tribute to him on Twitter, saying, "We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with virus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him."

- Gabrielle Rogers (@GabrielleRoger1) March 31, 2020

