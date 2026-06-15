STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY Season One Now Available on Digital

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Season one of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms, such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home and more. It arrives with over one hour of special features, including extended and deleted scenes, a featurette, and a gag reel from Paramount Home Entertainment. Take a look at the full special feature lineup below.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

The series stars Holly Hunter as the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the Starfleet cadets played by Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard, plus Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, and guest stars Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, as well as recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series’ premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo and directed by Alex Kurtzman. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Special Features:

First Year (52:51)

Mario Magic: Props (15:30)**

Gag Reel (4:24)**

Deleted/Extended Scenes** 101 (1:18) Deleted Scene 104 (:25) Deleted Scene 108 (4:24) Extended Scene



*Special features available on select platforms

**Exclusive on Digital

Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

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