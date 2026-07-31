SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY tracking for one of biggest openings ever

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA reported that Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man series, is tracking for a domestic opening weekend close to $200 million. That figure would place the film among the top 10 biggest opening weekends of all time at the box office.

The projection comes after months of anticipation for the film, with the GOOD MORNING AMERICA segment highlighting just how strong industry expectations are heading into its release. The report focused on the numbers behind the film's early tracking rather than plot details, underscoring the scale of interest surrounding the latest chapter in the franchise.

Ahead of the film's release, cast member Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds, appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to preview what audiences could expect from Brand New Day. Batalon spoke about the direction of the story as the franchise moves into its next chapter, though specific plot details were kept largely under wraps during that conversation.

That earlier appearance offered fans a glimpse of the tone and stakes of the new film ahead of its box office debut. More on Batalon's comments can be found in BroadwayWorld's previous coverage of his GOOD MORNING AMERICA interview, in which he discussed what fans can expect from the film.

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