SOY LUNA: LET'S ROLL AGAIN Trailer Follows a Skater's Comeback After Tragedy

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Hulu shared the official trailer for Soy Luna: Let's Roll Again, introducing the story of Luna, a professional freestyle skater whose career comes to a halt after a serious accident. The footage traces her return two years later to the place where her skating journey began, driven by a desire to skate again despite the obstacles standing in her way.

The trailer frames Luna's comeback attempt as anything but simple. According to the source material behind the project, life continues to prove that starting over isn't easy, and the preview leans into that tension as it follows her navigating the toll of stepping back into the skating world after such a long absence.

The series centers on Luna's attempt to return to the sport she once excelled in, with the trailer suggesting that her comeback will not be a straightforward path back to where she left off.

Soy Luna: Let's Roll Again is now streaming on Hulu, giving audiences the chance to follow Luna's journey from the peak of her career through the accident and into her attempt at a comeback.

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