SOLO TRAVELING WITH TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Season 2 Now Streaming on The Roku Channel

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Season 2 of SOLO TRAVELING WITH TRACEE ELLIS ROSS is now available to stream on The Roku Channel.

Tracee Ellis Ross is an award-winning actress, producer, founder of PATTERN Beauty, and fashion icon. In Season 2, she packs her bags and invites audiences to join her solo trips to Australia, Thailand, and Switzerland to experience the joy of solo travel. 'This is me enjoying my own company while I immerse, unplug, and indulge out in the world.'

The Roku Channel is available to stream for free on Roku devices or TVs as well as online at TheRokuChannel.com and on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs, and other Android TV OS devices.

About The Roku Channel

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. It is the #2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by streaming hours.

SOLO TRAVELING WITH TRACEE ELLIS ROSS joins a growing slate of original programming on The Roku Channel. No prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the series is available at this time.

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