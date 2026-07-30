SÃO PAULO ARENA to Rise via Live Nation, Cidade Center Norte Deal

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Live Nation Entertainment and Cidade Center Norte have announced a joint venture to build SÃO PAULO ARENA, a 21,000-capacity venue set to become Brazil's first purpose-built, world-class arena and the largest indoor venue for live entertainment in South America. THE ARENA will be located within the Cidade Center Norte district, a planned urban living neighborhood in São Paulo, and is expected to host concerts and a range of sporting events once complete.

Key Takeaways

Live Nation Entertainment and Cidade Center Norte are partnering through a Live Nation-led joint venture to develop a 21,000-capacity venue that is expected to host over 200 concerts and sporting events annually.

Once operational, São Paulo Arena is expected to welcome more than 2 million attendees annually, generating significant economic activity, creating jobs, and boosting tourism.

Live Nation Entertainment, described in the announcement as the world's leading live entertainment company, and Cidade Center Norte, described as Brazil's most comprehensive planned urban living district, announced the development of São Paulo Arena, its first venue in São Paulo, Latin America's largest city and one of the world's leading entertainment and cultural hubs.

The project will be developed through a Live Nation-led joint venture established with Cidade Center Norte. THE ARENA will be Brazil's first purpose-built, world-class arena, designed to meet the standards of the world's premier live entertainment venues. It will also be the largest indoor arena for live entertainment in South America.

São Paulo Arena will be located within the Cidade Center Norte district — Brazil's most comprehensive planned urban living neighborhood. With a capacity of up to 21,000, the venue will host concerts and a wide range of sporting events. Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, with THE ARENA scheduled to open in 2028.

Live Nation's investment in São Paulo Arena reflects its long-term commitment to Brazil and its efforts to expand the country's live entertainment market, bringing more world-class events closer to Brazilian fans. Once operational, THE ARENA is expected to host over 200 events annually, generating significant economic activity, creating jobs, and boosting tourism.

According to Oxford Economics, São Paulo Arena is projected to generate approximately US$159.9 million in direct attendee spending and more than US$311.2 million in total annual economic impact across Brazil by its fifth year of operation. The venue is also expected to support approximately 1,800 jobs annually.

'São Paulo deserves an arena that reflects the energy, passion and cultural influence of one of the world's great cities,' said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment. 'São Paulo Arena will be the new home for Brazilian and international artists and the fans who make this city one of the most exciting live entertainment markets. We hope this arena will be a source of pride for the city and a destination for unforgettable live experiences.'

'São Paulo Arena is a dream project coming to life, and we are proud to partner with Live Nation to bring Brazil's first world-class arena to our neighborhood. It reinforces Cidade Center Norte's long-term commitment to São Paulo's North Zone, adding a world-class live entertainment venue to a district that integrates malls, a center of exhibitions and events, hospitality, residential living, commercial, education and healthcare hubs' said Flavio Fernandes, CEO of Cidade Center Norte.

São Paulo Arena is being designed by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation's in-house design and development group, whose experience includes work on some of the world's most iconic sports and entertainment venues, including Austin's Moody Center and New York's Barclays Center. The project brings decades of global expertise to a venue designed for Brazilian fans, artists and the future of live entertainment.

Designed with both fans and artists experience in mind, THE ARENA will feature three seating levels, a dedicated VIP suite level, and superior acoustics to enhance every performance while minimizing noise impact to the surrounding neighborhood. The venue will be climate-controlled and built to the highest standards of accessibility and sustainability.

The project includes a 2,000-space parking garage, dedicated rideshare and taxi zones, and direct connections to major roadways and public transportation, ensuring seamless access for fans.

Local Impact

In Brazil, Live Nation is one of the country's leading live entertainment companies, producing and promoting concerts and tours for some of the world's biggest artists, including Madonna, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Shakira, and The Weeknd, alongside celebrated Brazilian artists such as Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethânia, and Djavan. Beyond its concert business, Live Nation has also built a strong presence in Brazil's festival landscape through Rock World, its majority-owned subsidiary in the country. Rock World is the creator and producer of Rock in Rio and The Town, and the producer of Lollapalooza Brasil.

Together, these investments underscore Live Nation's long-term commitment to growing Brazil's live entertainment industry and delivering world-class experiences to fans across the country.

Construction on THE ARENA is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, with an opening planned for 2028. According to Oxford Economics projections cited by the companies, the venue is anticipated to generate approximately US$159.9 million in direct attendee spending and more than US$311.2 million in total annual economic impact across Brazil by its fifth year of operation, while supporting approximately 1,800 jobs annually.

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