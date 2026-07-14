SIENNA SPIRO Performs 'Great Expectation' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Sienna Spiro performed 'Great Expectation' on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, continuing a relationship with the late-night program that has grown alongside her rising profile. The clip captures the London-born singer and songwriter delivering the track on the NBC stage.

The performance arrives in the lead-up to Spiro's debut album, Visitor, set for release July 3 via Capitol Records. A blend of soul and symphonic pop, the record was executive produced by Omer Fedi and includes three previously released singles, all of which charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Spiro previously appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW in January to perform her 2025 single 'Die On This Hill,' which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and accumulated over 145 million global streams.

With Visitor on the horizon, Spiro has also announced the 'My House' tour, an extensive run spanning North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe scheduled for fall 2026. Ticket presales are set to begin June 16, with public on-sale starting June 18.