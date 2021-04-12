SHREK Celebrates 20th Anniversary in Movie Theaters Nationwide

Once upon a time in a far away swamp, there lived an ornery ogre named Shrek (Mike Myers) whose precious solitude is suddenly shattered by an invasion of annoying fairy-tale characters. There are blind mice in his food, a big, bad wolf in his bed, three little homeless pigs and more, all banished from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow).

Determined to save their home-not to mention his own-Shrek cuts a deal with Farquaad and sets out to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) to be Farquaad's bride. Accompanying him on his mission is a wisecracking Donkey (Eddie Murphy), who will do anything for Shrek...except shut up. Rescuing the Princess from a fire-breathing dragon may prove the least of their problems when the deep, dark secret she has been keeping is revealed.

In addition to the hilarious and irreverent Academy AwardÂ®-winning animated classic feature, audiences will be treated to DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed animated short film, To: Gerard, and the trailer to the studio's breathtaking new animated feature film, Spirit Untamed.

