SESAME STREET's Abby and Grover Reveal What's in Their Emergency Go-Bags

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Sesame Street favorites Abby Cadabby and Grover appeared on TODAY to show off the contents of their emergency go-bags, tying into a new Sesame Workshop initiative aimed at helping children and families prepare for and recover from extreme weather events. The segment comes as severe storms have become increasingly common across the country, prompting the organization behind the beloved children's show to address disaster preparedness in a way young viewers can understand.

During the appearance, the two Muppets walked through what they consider essential items for a go-bag, offering a lighthearted but informative take on emergency readiness. A TODAY Popstart host also joined in, adding a stuffed animal to their own go-bag as part of the segment.

The initiative reflects Sesame Workshop's broader effort to translate serious real-world challenges into content that resonates with young audiences, using familiar characters to make potentially frightening topics like severe weather more approachable for kids.

The go-bag demonstration serves as an accessible entry point for families beginning conversations about emergency planning, with Abby and Grover modeling the kind of preparation Sesame Workshop hopes children and caregivers will adopt as storms and extreme weather events continue to affect communities nationwide.

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