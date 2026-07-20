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Roku has announced two new holiday romance films, SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY and THE HOLIDAY SPARK, to stream as Roku Original Films this season.

The announcement was made July 20, 2026, from San Jose, Calif. SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY stars Ayesha Curry ('Irish Wish') and Matthew Daddario ('Shadowhunters'). THE HOLIDAY SPARK stars Joey Graziadei ('The Bachelor') in his first feature film and Jamie Chung ('Lovecraft Country'). The new films are part of Roku's ongoing commitment to creating the kinds of seasonal tentpole moments that matter most to viewers. The Roku Channel audience consistently demonstrates a strong affinity for holiday originals, with every original holiday rom-com released since 2024 ranking among the service's Top 10 titles during its opening month.

'The holiday season is one of the biggest moments of the year for streaming, and we're excited to expand our growing collection of Roku Original holiday movies,' said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Roku Originals. 'These two films offer the warmth, humor, and romance audiences return to every holiday season, and we look forward to sharing them with viewers later this year.'

In SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY, dating expert Chelsey (Ayesha Curry) is determined to break her so-called 'curse' of always getting dumped during the holiday season. But when fate reunites her with her high school flame (Matthew Daddario), she wonders if her bad luck might just be the universe's way of leading her back to her first love.

'It's an honor to be part of SECOND CHANCE Holiday alongside such a talented cast and crew,' said Ayesha Curry. 'There's something truly magical about holiday rom-coms. They invite you into these charming, cozy worlds where anything feels possible. Chelsey is such a fun, heartfelt character that I fell in love with while bringing her to life. I hope audiences fall in love with her too and enjoy SECOND CHANCE Holiday this holiday season.'

In THE HOLIDAY SPARK, perpetually single firefighter Dean (Joey Graziadei) enlists children's book illustrator Laura (Jamie Chung) to help plan his firehouse's most unforgettable holiday party yet. Throughout the planning process they both begin to question their views on romance and the possibility of love at first spark.

'Acting in my first feature film has been a dream come true and such an exciting next chapter for me. The Holiday Spark is filled with so much heart, and I feel incredibly lucky that this is the project I get to make my debut with,' said Joey Graziadei. 'Working alongside Jamie and our talented cast and crew was an amazing experience, I learned so much. I can't wait for audiences to fall in love with this story and kick off the holiday season with us.'

SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY is directed by Maxwell McGuire and written by Erin Muroski. It is produced by Muse Entertainment, in association with Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company. Jonas Prupas, Aren Prupas, Joel. S Rice, and Michael Barbuto executive produce for Muse Entertainment. Chet Fenster executive produces for Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company.

THE HOLIDAY SPARK is directed by Rhonda Baraka, written by Mary Kate Hegarty and produced by James Suttles and Jason Winn. The movie is A WILD Winn Pictures / SuttleFilm production in association with FOX Entertainment Studios for Roku and distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY and THE HOLIDAY SPARK are overseen by Morgan Pichinson and Sabrina Lyall on behalf of Roku.

*Since 2024, every holiday rom-com RO movie has ranked in the top 10 among all TRC VOD titles by unique views during its opening month—Chef's Kiss (#1), Merry Little Mystery (#1), Jingle Bell Love (#1), THIS TIME NEXT YEAR (#3), and Jingle Bell Wedding (#6).

ABOUT THE ROKU CHANNEL

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. It is the #2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by streaming hours.

The two films add to a growing slate of streaming originals arriving ahead of the holiday season. For more entertainment news, BroadwayWorld recently reported on Tom Cruise inviting AMC employees to screen THE ODYSSEY with him as that film set a new domestic box office record for director Christopher Nolan's non-sequel releases.

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