SAY A LITTLE PRAYER Starring Luis Fonsi Arrives on Netflix

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The romantic comedy Say a Little Prayer, produced by Migrant Filmworks, Inc., and marking the feature film debut of Grammy Award–winning recording artist Luis Fonsi, is now on Netflix — just in time to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

Say a Little Prayer follows three best friends who, in their search for true love, recite an ancient prayer to St. Anthony — the patron saint of 'all things lost.' The ritual sets off a series of unpredictable events that test their bonds of friendship and transform their lives in unexpected ways.

The film stars Luis Fonsi (Despacito) alongside Vannessa Vásquez (Divorce Bait), Jackie Cruz (Orange Is the New Black), and Vivian Lamolli (Queen of Manhattan). Rounding out the ensemble are beloved screen veterans Angélica María (House of Flowers), Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon, Marshals), and comedian Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live).

In addition to his on-screen debut, Fonsi contributes musically with the film's original title track, 'Prayer in Your Eyes', co-written with Nashville-based, multi-Grammy-winning songwriter Josh Kear.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of San Antonio, Texas, the story centers on Adela (Vasquez), an art gallery owner; Ruby (Cruz), a social media influencer; and Cristina (Lamolli), a devoted schoolteacher.

Their intertwined journeys of friendship, love, and self-discovery are infused with a joyful Texas spirit. The movie is also available with a Spanish-language translation and subtitles.

Hispanic Heritage Month is a four-week commemoration, celebrating the many contributions of Hispanics in the arts, sports, politics, and education.

Directed by Patrick Perez Vidauri and produced by Cristina Nava of Migrant Filmworks, the film is written by Nancy De Los Santos. Academy Award-nominee Edward James Olmos and Luis Fonsi are Executive Producers.

Say a Little Prayer is also available on YouTube Movies, Tubi, Roku, Hoopla, Pluto, and Amazon Prime.

About Migrant Filmworks

Migrant Filmworks Inc. is a cutting-edge, independent production company that produces movies and series that feature inclusive characters, appeal to worldwide audiences, and target the fastest-growing in the country today - the English-speaking, US-born Latino audience.

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