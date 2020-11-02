Royal Starr Film Festival 2020 Announces Winners

An international movie gala traditionally based in downtown Royal Oak

The Royal Starr Arts Institute, a non-profit arts organization, has wrapped up their fifth annual Royal Starr Film Festival, an international movie gala traditionally based in downtown Royal Oak. The festival, which took place in September at Emagine's Drive-in in Novi and online, has now announced this year's festival winners.

Best Narrative Feature: LIFE ON THE ROCKS, Best Documentary Feature: The The Unbelievable Plight of Mrs. Wright, Best International Feature: The Enemies, Best Michigan Feature: The Tent, Best Narrative Short: Peter Pan, Best Documentary Short: The Roads Most Traveled, Best International Short: Gun Metal Max, Best Animated Short: The Moon's Not That Great, Best Music Video: Astronaut ( by Jelly Bean ), Best Michigan Short: Bruised Fruit.

"We had a lot of amazing films this year, and our team of judges worked tirelessly to choose the winners, even the films that did not win should be very proud of their hard work. We also want to thank our community, who during these tough times still came out to our drive-in to support our organization and these films. And of course, a special thanks to the staff at Emagine for working with us to enact proper precautions and keeping everyone safe - Luke Castle, President, Royal Starr Arts Institute

The Royal Starr Film Festival hopes to return to in-person screenings next year September 10th - 19th at Emagine in Royal Oak. Submissions for filmmakers to submit their work will be opening soon on FilmFreeway. Follow royalstarr.org and the Royal Starr Art Institute's social media to stay informed about their events and educational workshops.

