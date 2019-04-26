Rosemarie DeWitt to Star in LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE on Hulu

Hulu's highly anticipated upcoming (8-episode) limited series, Little Fires Everywhere, announces Rosemarie DeWitt as a series regular.

Rosemarie DeWitt will play 'Linda McCullough' - Elena's best friend. After longing for a child for decades and suffering losses no mother should suffer, Linda happily and wholeheartedly takes in an infant who was abandoned at a local fire station. Linda names the baby Mirabelle and loves her as her own, but when Mirabelle's biological mother -- a Chinese immigrant who's in the country illegally -- resurfaces, Linda becomes anguished and paranoid at the prospect of losing her daughter.

Logline: Based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood - and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Reese Witherspoon will star as Elena Richardson and Kerry Washington will star as Mia Warren.

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington's Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Liz Tigelaar ("Life Unexpected," "Casual") will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer.

Dewitt was last seen in LALA LAND, as well as the critically acclaimed BLACK MIRROR and will next star opposite Johnny Depp in THE PROFESSOR.

Dewitt is repped by Wishlab Inc. and CAA.





