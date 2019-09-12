Rosanna Arquette Will Lead CHICAGO 1919

Deadline reports that actress Rosanna Arquette will star in upcoming indie drama "Chicago 1919." Julie Dash ("The Rosa Parks Story") will direct.

The film is inspired by the true story of the Chicago race riots which began with the murder of a young Africa American boy Eugene Williams on July 27, 1919.

The film is the story of two young African American brothers and their involvement in the Chicago race riot of 1919, an extremely violent racial conflict provoked by ethnic White Americans against Black Americans that began on the SOUTH SIDE of Chicago on July 27, and ended on August 3, 1919. During the riot, thirty-eight people died (23 Black and 15 White). It is considered the worst of the nearly 25 riots in the United States during the "Red Summer" of 1919.

Arquette is known for her roles in "Pulp Fiction," "After Hours," and "Desperately Seeking Susan."

