Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd Lead the 2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS Nominations

Pop singer and American Music Award nominee Dua Lipa today announced the "2020 American Music Awards" (AMAs) nominees in three categories LIVE on ABC's "Good Morning America," followed by additional nominees announced via the AMAs Twitter account. Lipa also revealed that she will perform on next month's show. The "2020 American Music Awards," music's hottest night of the year, will feature marquee performances and signature breathtaking moments, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST, on ABC.

Two-time AMA winner The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch snagged eight American Music Award nominations each, the most of any nominee, both earning a nomination for the night's most coveted award, Artist of the Year. First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion earned five nominations, becoming the most nominated female artist this year, including nods in the New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year categories. And in a six-way tie, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat all earned four nominations each.

Nominees for the coveted Artist of the Year category are Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. Swift is the current record-holder for most wins in this category with five wins, and could also break her own record for most AMA wins of all time, 29, should she win in any of the four categories she's nominated in.

This year, as Latin and R&B/Hip-Hop genres achieved undeniable crossover success, the AMAs will expand their categories to match their overarching popularity. The new categories include Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop); and Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female, Favorite Album and Favorite Song (Latin). Additionally, Cheetos is partnering with the AMAs to present the expanded Latin categories. Voting is now open for all AMA categories. For more information, please visit TheAMAs.com/Vote

The American Music Awards, the world's largest fan-voted award show, is seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Nominees are based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 27, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2020. THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS winners are voted entirely by fans.

