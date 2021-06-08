Robert Irvine Takes Viewers On A Culinary Journey Around THE GLOBE In New Competition for discovery+

Food Network star and world traveler Robert Irvine hosts the new five-episode culinary competition The Globe, streaming exclusively on discovery+ beginning Saturday, July 17th. In each episode of this globe-trotting series like no other, four talented chefs compete across three rounds of culinary gameplay as they are transported to the greatest food destinations around the world via immersive LED screen backdrops that have the chefs traveling the globe without ever having to leave the arena. Joining Robert on this global journey is award-winning chef Daniela Soto-Innes as resident judge, along with appearances from special guest judges at each destination with ties to the region.

"The Globe is a culinary journey that I could not be prouder to be a part of," said Irvine. "Featuring alluring and mouth-watering dishes, viewers will have an immersive experience as these renowned chefs present dishes that truly unite, reflecting the history and culture of cuisines from all corners of the world."

During every round, Robert reveals which city the competitors are virtually traveling to, as the chefs are faced with that location's premier cuisine and are limited to the local ingredients in preparing the most inventive and delicious global dishes possible. The chefs that cannot master the local ingredients face elimination by the judges in each round until the last competitor standing earns a trip to one of the three destinations featured in their episode. But THE JOURNEY is not yet done, as the winners from the four preliminary heats meet in the finale for a chance to walk away with the $25,000 grand prize. DON'T miss all the action and adventure with stops in the most magnificent culinary spots on the planet, including Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Paris, France; Mumbai, India; Florence, Italy; Lima, Peru and more. The first two episodes of The Globe will be available to stream on discovery+ beginning Saturday, July 17th, with the remaining episodes available every Saturday over the following three weeks.

"We are thrilled to bring The Globe, a first-of-its-kind culinary competition to our discovery+ audience," said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel. "Robert's universal appeal paired with exceptional chefs who transform ingredients, some they have never worked with before, into incredible dishes is especially impressive and entertaining. This show is huge, a dramatic, global food event."

"The Globe is the perfect culinary adventure for discovery+, it brings skilled chefs, insanely challenging gameplay and delicacies from all over the world to our global audience," said Lisa Holme, Group SVP, Content and Commercial Strategy. "From Memphis to Mumbai, Maui to Mexico City, Florence to Lima, viewers are in for a delicious journey, as the local ingredients and regional cuisines showcased in each episode are sure to delight."

In the premiere episode of The Globe, Robert Irvine welcomes four chefs with a love of global cuisine to a culinary experience spanning over 13,000 miles. At their first culinary destination, the chefs stop in Beijing, China, where they must use regional ingredients and only cook with the traditional Beijing hot pot and nothing more. The competitors that master the intricacies of the hot pot will move on to the next city, Tel Aviv, Israel, where they must create Israeli Shipudiya and Salatim, or skewers and salad. In the third round, Robert transports the chefs to Accra, Ghana, where the final two competitors will need to work outside their comfort zones to create dishes using plantains and cassava. Ultimately, one chef will embrace the unfamiliar ingredients best to sway guest judges Eric Adjepong, Einat Admony, and Shirley Chung to earn a spot in the finale. In another episode, Robert takes the competitors across three continents, including a stop in Memphis, Tennessee, home of the low and slow BBQ, to see which chefs will successfully move on to the final city of Kyoto, Japan, where they will face one of their most daunting challenges - creating a dish using fresh tofu for THE ONE and only, Chef Masaharu Morimoto. Special guest judges joining Robert and Daniela through the season are Tenagne Belachew, Gabriele Bertaccini, Rupam Bhagat, Edgar Chase, Dominique Crenn, Robert Johnson, Bricia Lopez, Esdras Ochoa, Sheldon Simeon, Jazz Singsanong and Ricardo Zarate.

Follow #TheGlobe to keep up with the competition on social media and join the conversation anytime. Fans wanting more can visit @discoveryplus, and head to Food Network's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for an insider's look at the making of The Globe with Chef Robert Irvine, and hear from all the judges about the foods that make their countries unique (and delicious!).

The Globe is produced by Lando Entertainment for discovery+.