Rob Reiner, Mira Sorvino & Michelle Krusiec Will Guest Star on HOLLYWOOD

Deadline reports that Ryan Murphy's appropriately-star-studded Netflix series "Hollywood" has added three new guest cast members - Rob Reiner, Mira Sorvino and Michelle Krusiec.

Jeremy Pope, Darren Criss, and David Corenswet will star in the series, which Murphy calls "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown."

It is believed to be set in the 1940s.

Reiner will play Ace Amberg, Sorvino will portray Jeanne Crandall and Krusiec will play Anna May Wong, Hollywood's first Chinese/American movie star. There have been no further details revealed.

Reiner most recently starred in, directed, and produced "Shock and Awe." Sorvino's recent credits include "Stuber" and "Condor." Krusiec is best known for her role in "Saving Face." She starred Off-Broadway in "Wild Goose Dreams."

Read the original story on Deadline.





