River Bend Film Festival Goes Virtual

The 2020 film festival will run from Oct. 1 to 3.

From the big screen to YOUR screen, the 19th annual River Bend Film Festival has everything a movie lover could want. And this year, you don't even have to leave home to enjoy it!



The 2020 film festival will run from Oct. 1 to 3. Due to COVID-19-related health and safety concerns, the event will take place online at riverbendfilmfest.com.

"All the traditions that have made the River Bend Film Festival one of this region's premier arts events are still in place," film festival director Adrienne Nesbitt said. "We'll still have short films, feature-length movies, special guests, workshops, and more. However, this year viewers will participate in the festival virtually.



"Through the River Bend website, people can purchase a weekend pass and have access to everything the film festival has to offer," Nesbitt added. "Or they can choose to get a feature-length films pass, a short films pass, or buy tickets to individual screenings. The same goes for workshops or sessions with the festival's special guests. Additionally, we're encouraging everyone to follow the event's Facebook page for exciting updates leading up to the festival!"



While the River Bend Film Festival's official run is from Oct. 1 to 3, links will be kept live through Sunday, Oct. 4, for people who are only able to view festival offerings at that time.



"While the River Bend planning team is sad we can't join together as a community to celebrate film, we're thrilled to be able to offer the festival virtually to anyone in the whole world," Nesbitt said.



Note to media: Film stills, promotional images, information about and photos of specials guests, and more are available on the River Bend Film Festival website.

View More TV Stories Related Articles