Richard Kind, John Pankow Will Reprise Their Roles in MAD ABOUT YOU Revival

According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Pankow and Richard Kind have joined the cast of the upcoming "Mad About You" revival, alongside Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt. They will reprise their roles from the original series.

Pankow plays Ira, Paul Buchman's (Reiser) cousin and close friend. He most recently starred in Episodes, CBS' MADAM SECRETARY and NBC's Chicago PD.

Kind returns to play Dr. Mark Devanow, the husband (and later ex-husband) of Jamie's (Hunt) best friend, Fran (played by Leila Kenzle on the original). He has starred in THE VOICE cast of more than a few Pixar movies, including "A Bug's Life," "Cars" and its sequel, "Toy Story 3," and "Inside Out." Recently, he performed in "Co-Op," the "Documentary Now" parody of the documentary surrounding the cast recording of Stephen Sondheim's "Company."

Mad About You, premiering on Spectrum, will pick up 20 years after the series finale, with Paul and Jamie adjusting their life and marriage together now that their daughter Mabel has left for college.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories