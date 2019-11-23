Rhea Perlman, Miya Cech Join MARVELOUS AND THE BLACK HOLE

Article Pixel Nov. 23, 2019  

Rhea Perlman, Miya Cech Join MARVELOUS AND THE BLACK HOLE

Deadline reports that Rhea Perlman and Miya Cech will star in "Marvelous and the Black Hole," a new indie film. Kate Tsang directs.

The coming-of-age comedy follows a teenage delinquent named Sammy Ko (Cech) who teams up with a surly aging children's party magician, Margot (Perlman), on a bizarre adventure to navigate her tumultuous home life and inner demons.

The film is scheduled to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Perlman is best known for starring on "Cheers." She recently had a role in "Poms," opposite Diane Keaton.

Cech has been seen on "The Darkest Minds," Nickelodeon's "Are You Afraid of the Dark" revival, and Netflix's "Always Be My Maybe."



