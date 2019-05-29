Regina Hall to Host 2019 BET AWARDS

BET Networks announced actress and comedian Regina Hall as the 2019 "BET Awards" host. Nominated in this year's "Best Actress" category, Regina takes the stage to host for the first time, joining the ranks of A-list entertainers who've hosted in years past, including Jamie Foxx, Leslie Jones, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Rock and Mo'Nique. This year's broadcast celebrates 19 years of creating unforgettable moments, showcasing the present and future of black entertainment while honoring the unsung heroes and icons of the past. The "BET Awards" continues to reign as the ultimate platform showcasing the best and most beautiful aspects of the black experience, highlighting culture and serving as a driving force for social change. The 2019 "BET Awards" will air LIVE on Sunday, June 23 at 8 pm ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on BET.

Regina Hall is one of entertainment's top leading actresses and a renowned comedian. She is best known for her leading roles in "Girls Trip" and the internationally recognized "Scary Movie" film series. Hall recently broke records when she was named the first African-American woman to win "Best Actress" by the New York Film Critics Circle for her role in "Support the Girls." Most recently Hall executive produced "Little" for Universal and can currently be seen in Showtime's "Black Monday". Up next, Hall will be seen in the Warner Bros. film SHAFT opposite Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher and Alexandra Shipp. The film is set to release June 14th, 2019.

As previously announced, Cardi B dominates this year's nominations with a total of seven, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, two separate nods in both the Best Collaboration and Video of the Year categories, Album of the Year and the Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award. Drake follows with five nods for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and the Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award. Other leading nominees include Beyonc?, Travis Scott and J. Cole who received four nominations each, with Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai each scoring three nominations.

BET Networks recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 20 categories with the 2019 "BET Awards" nominations. The nominations are selected by BET's Voting Academy, which is comprised of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and the creative arts.

The 2019 "BET AWARDS" will simulcast LIVE at 8pm ET across seven Viacom networks in the U.S. including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo. Internationally, the show will simulcast for the first-time on BET Africa at 2am CAT on June 24th, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 24th at 9:00pm BST, South Korea on June 25th at 9pm KST and in France on June 25th at 9pm CEST.

Internationally, BET will honor Best International Act in-show, along with the fan-voted category Best New International Act during the live red carpet pre-show.

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming at BET will serve as Executive Producer for the 2019 "BET Awards" along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

BET Networks, an entertainment powerhouse, once again brings THE BET EXPERIENCE AT L.A. LIVE (BETX), June 20 - 23, 2019 presented by Coca-Cola. This four-day event will be filled with music concerts taking place at The Novo by Microsoft and STAPLES Center; the BET Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center including seminars, celebrity basketball games, celebrity meet & greets; and other special interactive events. The weekend will be capped off with the "BET Awards" on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Microsoft Theater. VIP Packages are the ONLY way to get BET AWARDS tickets, great seats to STAPLES Center shows, and exclusive access throughout the biggest summer weekend in entertainment. More information and tickets and VIP packages available at Bet.com/bet-experience.html.

Photo courtesy of BET





