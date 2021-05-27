Redbox Expands Redbox Free Live TV with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's Crackle Content

Redbox, America's destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment, has teamed with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) to add Crackle to Redbox Free Live TV. At launch, the channel features popular programming including Cold Blood, Crown Vic, Grand Isle, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, and Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story among many other titles.

With nearly 100 channels including three Redbox channels designed and programmed for movie lovers everywhere, Free Live TV features a growing lineup of movies and television, news, lifestyle, and sports entertainment programming available to enjoy for free. Free Live TV is available on Redbox.com, Roku, iOS and Android devices; Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, Xbox One, and Chromecast.

"The Crackle team is enthusiastic about partnering with Redbox, a brand that is so well known for convenient entertainment delivery," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "We are proud to bring Crackle's premium offering of originals, exclusives, Hollywood blockbusters, and classic TV series to the Redbox Free Live TV audience. This agreement adds an important new consumer touchpoint for Crackle Plus on a very important FAST platform."

"As we continue to expand Free Live TV, we're committed to creating a great experience for our customers with a range of entertainment we know they will enjoy, available across their favorite devices," said Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox. "We're pleased to add Crackle Plus to our channel lineup and deliver more great movies, television and original entertainment to audiences for free."

Redbox has been a leader in quality home entertainment for nearly two decades delivering choice and value to customers and partners across physical and digital channels. Redbox delivers entertainment to 40 million customers across multiple entertainment windows including film distribution, premium video on demand (PVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD), ad-supported linear and on demand (AVOD).