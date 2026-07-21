Raj and Amir Face Baba's Shocking Secrets in New DELI BOYS Clip on Hulu

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A new clip from DELI BOYS, now streaming on Hulu, puts brothers Raj and Amir at the center of a jarring sequence of revelations following the death of their father, Baba. The footage, posted to Hulu's YouTube channel, captures the moment the two siblings receive a video message recorded by Baba before his death, compounding the grief of his loss with the weight of whatever he left behind.

The clip features Saagar Shaikh as Raj and Asif Ali as Amir, with Iqbal Theba appearing as their late father Baba. Poorna Jagannathan appears as Lucky, who delivers what the clip frames as an even more unsettling piece of news than the posthumous video message itself. The scene sets up the central tension of the series: two sons suddenly confronting a version of their father they did not know.

DELI BOYS is currently streaming on Hulu. The series follows Raj and Amir as they navigate the aftermath of Baba's death and the secrets his passing uncovers, with Lucky's arrival suggesting the complications ahead extend well beyond grief and inheritance.

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