REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets Guest Lineup

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HBO has announced the guest lineup for an upcoming episode of REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher, the weekly political talk show hosted by Bill Maher.

REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher continues FRIDAY, JULY 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature 'New Rules.'

This week features a one-on-one interview with Erin Brockovich, consumer advocate, environmental activist, and founder of 'The Brockovich Report' on Substack. This week's panel discussion includes Scott Galloway, professor at NYU's Stern School of Business, podcast host, and bestselling author of the book 'Notes on Being a Man'; and Peter Hamby, chief national correspondent at Puck and host of 'The Powers That Be' podcast.

Mediaite said 'In the age of independent-minded content creators, Maher can be easily recognized as a pioneer – and one of the only independents who continues to thrive. His show also remains a coveted spot for any political commentator and heck, who else can say that he is regularly cited in a positive light by both Fox and MS NOW?'

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, 'Bill Maher: Be More Cynical' (2000), 'I'm Swiss' (2005), 'Bill Maher… But I'm Not Wrong' (2010), 'Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma' (2018), and '#Adulting' (2022). First on 'Politically Incorrect' and for more than 20 years on 'Real Time,' Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher's 13th comedy special for the network 'Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?' debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

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