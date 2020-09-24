RØDE Microphones' Film Competition Entries Close Oct. 7

My RØDE Reel is the World’s Largest Short Film Competition.

My RØDE Reel is the World's Largest Short Film Competition. Over the last six years, more than 16,000 films have been submitted to the competition from 94 different countries, with RØDE awarding over $3.5 million in prizes to both emerging and established filmmakers. My RØDE Reel has launched hundreds of careers through providing a global platform for filmmakers to gain exposure, offering grants and scholarships, and giving away tons of RØDE microphones and filmmaking gear.

This year, My RØDE Reel is bigger than ever with US $1 million to be won, the biggest cash prize ever offered in a short film competition. This includes a life-changing $200,000 major prize, which will be awarded to the best film.



The winner of the Judges' Choice prize will take home US $200,000 cash, plus loads of RØDE microphones, filmmaking gear and other prizes.



In addition to the Judges' Choice, there are 9 categories: five genre categories - Drama, Comedy, Action, Documentary, Animation and Behind-The-Scenes - and four special categories - People's Choice, Sound Design, Young Filmmaker, and Best Chinese Film. The top three films for each category will receive a cash prize - all-in-all, 28 filmmakers will win a share in the prize money.



"We are incredibly excited to be giving away this massive cash prize," says RØDE CEO Damien Wilson. "People in the film industry are doing it tough right now. This year, we wanted to not only give entrants the chance to win RØDE mics and awesome gear, but also offer a substantial amount of money to help kickstart the career of the next big thing, fund new projects, or cover living expenses so filmmakers can continue to work through these trying times. This money will make a big difference for a lot of people."



As well as the cash prize pool, RØDE is giving away a prize pack to the winners of the 10 categories. These are loaded with gear from the world's leading filmmaking brands, including Lumix, Nanlite, Zhiyun, Mzed, Musicbed, Rhino, Adobe, Brevite, Pelican, Arri and, of course, RØDE microphones and accessories.



Combined with the cash, this brings the total prize pool to over $1.5 million, by far the biggest offering for any short film competition.



Visit the My RØDE Reel website for more information on the prizes and categories.

Watch a promo here:

