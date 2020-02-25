RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR Is No. 1 For The Week In All Key Demos

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" ranked as the evening's No. 1 newscast in all key target demos: Total Viewers (9.028 million), Adults 25-54 (1.808 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.176 million) for the week of Feb. 17, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "World News Tonight" outperformed "NBC Nightly News" (7.788 million, 1.602 million and 1.093 million, respectively) by 1.240 million Total Viewers, 206,000 Adults 25-54 and 83,000 Adults 18-49. In fact, "World News Tonight" scored its 2nd-largest overall viewer win of the season.

"World News Tonight" widened its lead over "NBC Nightly News" week to week by 8% in Total Viewers (vs. 1.149 million) and by 119% in Adults 25-54 (vs. 94,000), winning in both measures for the 10th consecutive week. In addition, "World News Tonight" increased its margins of victory year to year by triple digits in both Total Viewers (+105%; vs. 606,000) and Adults 25-54 (+724%; vs. 25,000), leading in overall viewers in all 22 weeks of the season and the last 65 weeks overall.

"World News Tonight" saw increases over the previous week in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+9,000 - 9.028 million vs. 9.019 million), Adults 25-54 (+80,000/+5% - 1.808 million vs. 1.728 million) and Adults 18-49 (+65,000/+6% - 1.176 million vs. 1.111 million).

Season to date, "World News Tonight" (8.863 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 3rd consecutive year, based on Most Current Data. In fact, "World News Tonight" is nearly doubling its lead over "NBC Nightly News" (7.988 million) from last season (+98% - 875,000 vs. 442,000) to its largest season lead in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season. "World News Tonight" is beating "CBS Evening News" (5.699 million) by 3.164 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season).

In addition, "World News Tonight" is No. 1 for the season in Adults 25-54, leading NBC by its largest news demo margin (+50,000 - 1.734 million vs. 1.684 million) in 24 years and taking the top spot for the first time at this point of a season in 12 years-since the 1995-1996 and the 2007-2008 seasons, respectively. "World News Tonight" is also slashing its season margin with NBC in Adults 18-49 (-91% - 5,000 vs. 56,000), seeing its closest gap in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season.

"World News Tonight" is No. 1 in both Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 season to date for the first time in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season.

For the week, "World News Tonight" (9.028 million, 1.808 million and 1.176 million, respectively) beat "CBS Evening News" (5.766 million, 1.122 million and 790,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+3.262 million), Adults 25-54 (+686,000) and Adults 18-49 (+386,000).

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of Feb. 17, 2020):

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 9,028,000 1.5/8 1,808,000 0.9/6; 1,176,000 6.0/13 NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 7,788,000 1.3/7; 1,602,000 0.8/6; 1,093,000 5.0/11 CBS EVENING NEWS 5,766,000 0.9/5; 1,122,000 0.6/4; 790,000 3.8/ 9

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 2/17/20), Previous Week (w/o 2/10/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/18/19). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-2/23/20) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-2/24/19). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts.





