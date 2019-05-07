RATINGS: TONIGHT SHOW Wins Week Of April 29-May 3 In 18-49
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of April 29-May 3 in adults 18-49 by a margin of +0.07 of a rating point over "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research. Note that a Friday "Tonight" encore is excluded from these averages and a Friday "Jimmy Kimmel Live" rebroadcast is included.
This ties the biggest rating-point advantage for "Tonight" over a week of Colbert originals since Nov. 19-23, 2018 (0.77 vs. 0.43, +0.34 of a rating point), Thanksgiving Week, when NBC benefited from a high-rated overrun of a primetime NFL football game that Thursday. Excluding weeks of big NFL boosts, this ties Fallon's biggest margin since Sept. 17-21, 2018 (0.50 vs. 0.35, +0.15).
Leading "Tonight's" strong week was a 0.54 rating in 18-49 on Wednesday, May 1, the night NBC telecast the "2019 Billboard Music Awards" in primetime. It was the top-rated "Tonight" since Feb. 26 (0.56), the night of the "Voice 16" Tuesday premiere. The May 1 editon featured Alexander Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan and musical guest Fontaines D.C.
Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" ranked #1 versus "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "Nightline" in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and most other key measures.
Season to date, Meyers also leads both "Late Late Show" and ABC's "Nightline" in "most current" averages in every key ratings category.
LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES
(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of April 29-May 3. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")
ADULTS 18-49
11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Tonight" 0.44 rating, 3 share *
CBS "Late Show," 0.37/3
ABC "Kimmel," 0.31/2 *
12:35-1:05 a.m. ET
ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2
12:35-1:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Late Night," 0.25/2 *
CBS "Late Late Show," 0.20/2 *
1:35-2:05 a.m. ET
NBC "Last Call," 0.17/2 *
TOTAL VIEWERS
11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Tonight," 2.089 million viewers *
CBS "Late Show," 2.984 million viewers
ABC "Kimmel," 1.666 million viewers *
12:35-1:05 a.m. ET
ABC "Nightline," 1.074 million viewers
12:35-1:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Late Night," 1.188 million viewers *
CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.241 million viewers *
1:35-2:05 a.m. ET
NBC "Last Call," 0.702 million viewers *
* Friday's ""Tonight," "Kimmel," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "Last Call" were encores, and the "Tonight" encore is exclude from these averages.
SEASON AVERAGES
ADULTS 18-49
11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Tonight" 0.51 rating, 4 share
CBS "Late Show," 0.53/4
ABC "Kimmel," 0.39/3
12:35-1:05 a.m. ET
ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2
12:35-1:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Late Night," 0.31/3
CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.24/2
1:35-2:05 a.m. ET
NBC "Last Call," 0.17/2
TOTAL VIEWERS
11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Tonight," 2.442 million viewers
CBS "Late Show," 3.802 million viewers
ABC "Kimmel," 2.062 million viewers
12:35-1:05 a.m. ET
ABC "Nightline," 1.279 million viewers
12:35-1:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Late Night," 1.463 million viewers
CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.358 million viewers
1:35-2:05 a.m. ET
NBC "Last Call," 0.736 million viewers
SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF APRIL 29-MAY 3
NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING
Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.18
TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.15
Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.36
Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.29
Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.
TOTAL VIEWERS
Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.654 million viewers
TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.343 million viewers
Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.709 million viewers
Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.559 million viewers