RATINGS: THE VOICE Wraps Season 17 on Top for NBC on Tuesday

NBC (7.989 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) was the demo victor on Tuesday with its "The Voice Recap" (6.684 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T3) followed by the season finale of "The Voice" (8.641 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1).

CBS (8.832 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) then was the silver draw with its 2019 finales of "NCIS" (11.038 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T3), "FBI" (8.413 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T6) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (7.046 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #5).

Next up was ABC (3.088 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and its repeat lineup of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" (4.618 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2), "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (3.235 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T6), "Shrek The Halls" (2.640 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8), "The Conners" (1.880 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #11) and "Bless This Mess" (1.535 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #12).

Meanwhile, FOX (3.191 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) offered up the fall finales of "The Resident" (3.815 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8) and "Empire" (2.566 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8).

And finally, the special "Dogs of the Year" (0.951 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #13) and a repeat of "Arrow" (0.388 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #14) on The CW (0.669 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+12.50% - NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (vs. 11/26/19)

+8.33% - The Voice

0.00% - Empire (vs. 12/3/19)

-9.09% - NCIS (vs. 11/26/19)

-11.11% - FBI (vs. 11/26/19)

-12.50% - THE RESIDENT (vs. 12/3/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+133.33% - Empire (vs. THE GIFTED (Repeat))

+80.00% - NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (vs. NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Repeat))

+75.00% - THE RESIDENT (vs. LETHAL WEAPON (Repeat))

+66.67% - NCIS (vs. NCIS (Repeat))

+33.33% - FBI (vs. FBI (Repeat))

-23.53% - The Voice

-33.33% - Dogs of the Year (vs. GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS COUNTDOWN 2018)





