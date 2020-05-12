RATINGS: THE VOICE Accounts For 2 Of The Top 6 Most-Watched Shows Of The May 4-10 Primetime Week

NBC averaged a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers overall, to finish #2 in viewers for the primetime ratings week of May 4-10, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

In total viewers, "The Voice" accounted for two of the week's top six shows, with Monday's edition ranking #3 and Tuesday's finishing #6. In the key adult 18-49 demo, the two telecasts tied for #5

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 33 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," May 4-10

CBS...0.7

ABC...0.6

Fox...0.6

NBC...0.5

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...5.9 million

NBC...3.8 million

ABC...3.5 million

Fox...2.5 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.7

NBC...1.3

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.0

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.7 million

NBC...6.6 million

Fox...6.4 million

ABC...5.5 million

CW...1.0 million

NBC highlights for the week of May 4-10:

Monday

NBC won Monday among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 (tie) and adults 25-54.

"The Voice" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 7.4 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, growing versus the same night last year in total viewers (7.4 million vs. 7.3 million on May 6, 2019). Versus the prior week's recap edition, "Voice" was up +11% in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 0.9) and +10% in total viewers (7.4 million vs. 6.6778 million).

"Songland" (0.6 in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) tied for #1 in the timeslot in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, and was #1 outright in women 18-49 and women 25-54. Week to week, "Songland" maintained 100% in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and grew +13% in total viewers (3.7 million vs. 3.2 million).

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday among the Big 4 networks in in adults 18-49, as well as adults 18-34 and all key adult-female demographics, and tied for #1 in adults 25-54

"The Voice" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 7.2 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) grew +11% versus the same night last year in 18-49 (1.1 vs. 0.9 on May 7, 2019) and +16% in total viewers (7.2 million vs. 6.2 million), to win the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in nine of nine key demographics and rank as the #1 show of the night in adults 18-49.

"Ellen's Game of Games" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.1 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) ranked #1 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in nine of nine key demographics (including a tie in men 18-34).

An encore telecast of "New Amsterdam" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) increased by +0.1 of a point or +33% versus the previous week's rebroadcast in this timeslot in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3) and +6% in total viewers (2.4 million vs. 2.2 million).

Wednesday

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) was up +0.1 of a point or +20% versus the prior week's encore in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and up +3% in total viewers (4.4 million vs. 4.3 million).

A rebroadcast of "Chicago Fire" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) matched the show's highest rating for a rebroadcast since Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at 10 p.m. (0.7). Versus the previous week's encore, "Fire" increased by +0.1 of a point or +20% in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and +7% in total viewers (4.5 million vs. 4.2 million).

An encore "Chicago P.D." (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.2 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) retained 100% of the prior week's rebroadcast in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and grew +15% in total viewers (4.2 million vs. 3.7 million).

Thursday

"Council of Dads" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.0 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET), with its move to the show's regular 8 p.m. timeslot, grew by +0.1 of a rating point or +33% week to week in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3 at 10 p.m.) and nearly a million persons or +48% in total viewers (3.0 million vs. 2.0 million). "Council of Dads" was also up +14% versus NBC's season average in the timeslot prior to "Council" in total viewers (3.0 million vs. 2.6 million).

The Season 5 premiere of "Blindspot" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of last season's finale in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3 on Friday, May 31, 2019) and increased by +7% in total viewers (2.1 million vs. 2.0 million), and was also up +2% versus NBC's average in the timeslot this season prior to "Blindspot" in total viewers (2.136 million vs. 2.087 million). Digital / Social: "Blindspot" finished as Thursday's #2 most social scripted primetime drama, with 154,000 Total Interactions. That's +109% higher than last season's premiere (74,000) and +499% higher than last season's average (26,000), to rank as the show's #1 most social episode under current Nielsen methodology (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 5/7/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

A rebroadcast "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.262 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) grew half-hour to half-hour in men 25-54, women 25-54 and total viewers, despite the 10 p.m. hour, and maintained or increased its rating in every key ratings category.

Friday

NBC tied for #1 for the night in adults 18-49.

"The Blacklist" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.6 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) grew +0.1 of a point or +20% week to week in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and 1% in total viewers (4.6 million vs. 4.5 million) to match the show's highest 18-49 rating since April 10 (0.7). "Blacklist" also increased by +13% in total viewers versus results in this timeslot on the year-ago night (4.6 million vs. 4.1 million on May 10, 2019). Digital / Social: "The Blacklist" scored as Friday's #2 most social scripted primetime drama, with 111,000 Total Interactions. That's +88% higher than the prior episode (59,000) and +112% higher than the show's season average (52,000), to rank as the show's #1 most social episode under current Nielsen methodology (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 5/8/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 0.8 in adults 25-54, 3.9 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the two-hour timeslot in adults 18-49 and was the #1 newsmagazine of the night in adults 18-49 and total viewers. The May 8 "Dateline" matched the show's season average in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6, L+SD) and was up +6% in total viewers (3.9 million vs. 3.6 million).

Saturday

NBC ranked #1 in primetime among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 0.6 in 25-54, 2.9 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET and 0.4 rating in 18-49, 0.7 in 25-54, 3.4 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) led both hours among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. The 9 p.m. edition tied as the #1 primetime program of the night on the Big 4 in adults 25-54.

"SNL Vintage" (0.5 in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET, with an encore of a May 8, 1993 telecast of "Saturday Night Live" hosted by Christina Applegate and featuring musical guest Midnight Oil) was the #1 primetime show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

Sunday

The NBC Special "Feeding America Comedy Festival" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 7-9 p.m. ET) from Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios and Funny Or Die, continues to generate viewership and donations with the telecast available for streaming on multiple sites. Donations continue to be accepted at www.feedingamerica.org/comedyfest. "Feeding America Comedy Festival" maintained a steady 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 throughout the show's four half-hours.

"A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Mother's Day" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.5 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) was up +0.1 of a point or +25% versus NBC's season average in the timeslot, excluding sports and the Golden Globes, in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4, L+SD) and +31% in total viewers (2.5 million vs. 1.9 million). The special equaled NBC's top in-season 18-49 rating in the timeslot, excluding sports and the Golden Globes, since May 19, 2019 (0.6).





Related Articles View More TV Stories