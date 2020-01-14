RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Wins The Week Of Jan. 6-10 In Adults, Men & Women 18-49 And Adults, Men & Women 25-54

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of Jan. 6-10 in the key demographic of adults 18-49, as well as men and women 18-49 and adults, men and women 25-54, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight's" week was paced by the Friday telecast, featuring guests Martin Lawrence, Matthew Lopez, Kyle Soller and Karol G, which scored a 0.50 rating in18-49. It was the show's top-rated original on a non-NFL night since Thursday, June 27, 2019 (0.52 for a live episode following the Democratic Debate in primetime) and best Friday since Jan. 18, 2019 (0.54 with guests Elizabeth Banks, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Martha Stewart).

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" topped "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and ABC's "Nightline" in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. Season to date, "Late Night" ranks #1 versus CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and ABC's "Nightline" in all key ratings measures.

On the digital / social front, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" remained the most-digitally viewed program across the television landscape last week, generating more than 89 million views during the week across Facebook and Youtube to again easily rank as the most-viewed digital program of the week (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube + Facebook], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 1/6/20-1/12/20; Brand Type: TV Shows. Excludes Children's programs). It's the highest weekly total for "Tonight" since April 2019.

When counting Crossposted views (program content posted on other public pages), "Tonight" achieved its best week ever, amassing more than 166 million views.

Over on YouTube, "Tonight" also topped the competition and ranked as the #1 most-viewed program on the platform, having amassed 61 million views for the week, up +27% versus the comparable week last year.

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" kicked off 2020 with its BEST WEEK EVER of Youtube viewing with 23 million total views, which beat the previous high by 1.1 million views.

It's the fifth time in the last six original weeks "Late Night" has scored a new series-best week of Youtube viewing, which last week was up +51% versus the comparable week last year.

"Late Night" accounted for two of the top four most-viewed Youtube videos in the late-night daypart last week, with Monday and Wednesday editions of "A Closer Look" (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV Universe // Episodic; Brands: TV Shows; Late Fringe Daypart; Talk Format; ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube]; 1/6/20-1/12/20).

In additional to the usual one-two punch of "A Closer Look" and Seth's Monologue, last week's viewing was boosted by strong performing videos from political guests Elizabeth Warren and Rachel Maddow, as well as elevated viewing for a comedy segment with Larry David in the "Late Night" offices.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" accumulated 1.1 million Youtube views last week. Since its premiere on Sept. 16, "A Little Late" has earned 39 million views on Youtube to rank #1 across all new series in that time-frame (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 9/16/19-1/12/20).

Also since its premiere, "A Little Late" also ranks as the most-social freshman series across all dayparts with more than 5.7 million Total Interactions over the major social platforms (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Content Response Score [Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 9/16/19-1/12/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Jan. 6-10. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.38 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.33/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.37/3 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.22/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.17/2 (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.14/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.822 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.982 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.885 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.167 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.145 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.165 million viewers (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.658 million viewers *

Friday's "Kimmel," "Late Night" and "A Little Late" were encores.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.41 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.45/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.25/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.21/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.16/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.010 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.630 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.944 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.143 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.339 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.291 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.702 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JAN. 6-10

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.20

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.10

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.14 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.30

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.26

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.695 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.267 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.386 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.615 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.517 million viewers





