RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Delivers Its Top Non-NFL Week In The Past Year In 18-49

In late-night ratings results for the week of March 23-27 "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has delivered its highest-rated week in adults 18-49, excluding weeks of NFL boosts, since Feb. 25-March 1, 2019, and its most-watched week since April 22-26, 2019, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

Note that "Tonight" aired telecasts last week that featured half encore material and half new material generated by Jimmy Fallon at home with his family.

With a 0.46 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.282 million viewers overall, "Tonight" earned its top 18-49 result, excluding weeks of boosts from primetime NFL coverage, since a 0.51 for the week of Feb. 25-March 1, 2019. In total viewers, the 2.282 million is the show's high since 2.315 million for the week of April 22-26, 2019.

For the week, "Tonight's" 0.46 was up +28% versus the show's 0.36 first-quarter-to-date average for originals. The 2.282 viewers is a+24% increase over the show's prior first-quarter average.

Highlights of "Tonight's" week included THE MARCH 23 telecast (0.44 in 18-49 and 2.101 million viewers), which hit Monday season highs in 18-49 and total viewers; THE MARCH 24 episode (0.44 in 18-49 and 2.282 million), which earned Tuesday season highs in 18-49 (excluding New Year's Eve) and total viewers; and THE MARCH 25 edition (0.49 in 18-49, 2.430 million), which also generated Wednesday season highs.

At 12:35 a.m. ET, rebroadcasts of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (0.22 in 18-49, 1.015 million viewers) outrated CBS' encores of "Late Late Show with James Corden" in 10 of 10 key ratings categories.

And at 1:35 a.m. ET, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" encores (0.15 in 18-49, 663,000 viewers) equaled the show's 18-49 season average for originals (0.15 vs. 0.15, L+SD) and retained 98% of that originals average in total viewers (663,000 vs. 675,000).

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show" continued its streak as the #1 most-watched TV Entertainment program on YouTube, accumulating 58 Million views to rank #1 on the platform for the week of March 23-29 (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 3/23/20-3/29/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE). "Tonight" earned 20 million more Youtube views than the nearest competitor. Despite only releasing eight new videos, "Tonight's" Youtube viewing rose +18% above the show's weekly average.

Year-to-date, "Tonight" has ranked #1 in all but two weeks in this Youtube viewing measure (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 01/01/20-03/29/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE; ranked by weekly totals) and is up +59% compared to the same period last year in Youtube viewing, having racked-up 869 million views.

For the 2020 year to date, "Tonight" easily ranks as the #1 most-viewed Entertainment TV program on Youtube (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 1/1/20-3/29/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

In digital / social results for "Late Night with Seth Meyers": Monday's "A Closer Look" (the first originating from Seth's Home) ranked as the #2 TV Entertainment video on Youtube last week (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Video Views [YouTube]; 03/23/20-03/29/20; Excludes Trailers & Children's programming).

Despite releasing only six new videos during the week, New Youtube views were up +6% versus the show's weekly average for 2019. "Late Night" also experienced its best follower growth across social and digital platforms since the week of Jan. 6, netting 46,000 new followers for a jump of +192% over the prior week. The three "A Closer Look" videos averaged 3.2 million Youtube views, up +8% versus this year's "A Closer Look" average.

Year-to-date "Late Night" has accumulated 187 million Youtube views, up +41% from the same time-window in 2019.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of March 23-27. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.46 rating, 4 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.23/2 (R)

ABC "Kimmel," 0.26/2 (R) *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.53/4 *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.22/2 (R)

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.13/1 (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.282 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 1.808 million viewers (R)

ABC "Kimmel," 1.484 million viewers (R) *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 3.182 million viewers *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.015 million viewers (R)

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.873 million viewers (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.663 million viewers (R)

* "Kimmel" aired at 12:05 a.m. following "Nightline" in many markets.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.44/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.23/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.019 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.668 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.952 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.279 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.318 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.257 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.684 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF MARCH 23-27

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.22

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," preempted

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.14 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.39

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.31

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.722 million viewers (R)

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," preempted

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.342 million viewers (R)





Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.775 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.564 million viewers