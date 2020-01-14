RATINGS: THE BACHELOR Scores Its Strongest Premiere in 3 Years

Featuring the 3-hour season premiere of "The Bachelor," ABC scored a new Monday season high among Adults 18-49 (2.4/12) and delivered its highest-rated Monday with entertainment programming since March 2019 - 3/11/19. ABC ranked as Monday's No. 1 network in Adults 18-49, dominating NBC's night of premieres by 50% (1.6/8 for "AGT: The Champions" and "Manifest") and winning its first Monday this season.

ABC's "The Bachelor" grew over last season's premiere by double digits in Total Viewers (+15% - 7.5 million vs. 6.5 million) and Adults 18-49 (+20% - 2.4/12 vs. 2.0/7) to score its strongest premiere in 3 years - since its January 2017 premiere (on 1/2/17).

"The Bachelor" opened as Monday's dominant No. 1 program in Adults 18-49 (2.4/12), towering over runners-up NBC's "AGT: The Champions" premiere (1.6/8) and "Manifest" premiere (1.6/9) by 50% each.

"The Bachelor" grew by +0.5 ratings points among Adults 18-49 from L+SD to L+3 and picked up additional +1.1 rating points in digital playback, jumping to a 3.5 rating after 3 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms - an increase of +84% over its initial L+SD rating (3.5 rating vs. 1.9 rating).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 1/6/20.

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor





