RATINGS: Science Channel Matches Its Best Year Ever in 2019 in Key Demos

Believe in Science. Coming off four straight years of record ratings growth in primetime, Science Channel finished 2019 tied with 2018 for its highest rated year in its history with Adults 25-54. The network also set ratings highs with Women 25-54 in both primetime and total day, with increases of +7% and +11% over 2018, respectively. Science also equaled its best year in total day with Adults 25-54.

The fourth quarter of 2019 saw a +3% increase in total viewers in primetime, and +5% increase in total day. Primetime also set a 4Q ratings record with W25-54, with ratings increasing +23% over 2018.

In December, Science Channel was up +7% over 2018 in total viewers in primetime, its most watched December since 2014. Primetime also set December ratings record with Women 25-54, with ratings up +14% over 2018.

Some key programming highlights driving Science Channel's success in 2019 were:

· Bermuda Triangle: The New Secrets - Highest rated Science primetime special since 2015.

· Lost Beasts of the Ice Age - Science's most watched primetime telecast with total viewers since 2016.

· MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED - Season 3 premiere was network's highest rated primetime telecast since March 2016.

· STRANGE EVIDENCE - Season 3 saw series best performance, up +14% from season 2.

· IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING - Season 4 was the highest rated season in series history, finishing +17% ahead of prior season.

· TRUTH BEHIND THE MOON LANDING - The series premiere was Science Channel's highest rated series premiere since Feb 2015.

Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery, Inc. is the home of all things Science around the clock, including series such as MYTHBUSTERS, OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF SCIENCE, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, UNEARTHED, and MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED. Science Channel's programming also includes timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking Science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality entertainment across all Science Channel assets including: Science Channel television network, available in more than 63 million homes in the U.S; complimentary Video On Demand offering; SCI Go app allowing viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime; deep video, interactive storytelling and virtual reality at www.sciencechannel.com; and conversations on Science Channel's popular social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via @ScienceChannel.

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.





