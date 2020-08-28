RATINGS: Paramount Network's YELLOWSTONE Wraps Season 3 as Cable's Biggest Show
Yellowstone Season 3 finale was most watched original telecast on basic cable since November 2018.
- S3 finale drew 10.7M total viewers including simulcast and encores.
- S3 finale drew 7.6M total viewers in L+3 for the Paramount Network 9pm premiere making the episode the most watched in series history
- S3 finale was the most watched telecast in network history.
- A whopping 1M more viewers than any other ep in series history
- Season is up in L+3 with gains of +19% in P25-54 and +18% with P18-49
- S3 finale vs. S2 finale saw series high key demo increases of:
- +30% in P25-54
- +18% in P18-49
- +33% in P2+
Source: Nielsen; Live+3; ad-supported cable; yearly averages; excludes repeats, news, and sport
The series stars world-renowned actor and Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect; the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.
The Paramount Network original drama is co-produced by 101 Studios. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, "Yellowstone's" executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.