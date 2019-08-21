RATINGS: NBC Wins Tuesday with AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

NBC (7.531 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) continued its Tuesday reign with originals from "America's Got Talent" (9.350 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) and "Bring the Funny" (3.892 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

The silver then went to ABC (3.224 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) with a new "Bachelor in Paradise" (4.102 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) plus repeats of "Bless This Mess" (1.627 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) and "Black-ish" (1.310 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

Next up was CBS (4.221 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) with its repeat lineup of "NCIS" (4.631 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4), "FBI" (4.044 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (3.990 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.414 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up a repeat "The Resident" (1.350 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and a new "First Responders Live" (1.478 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

And finally, fresh installments of "Pandora" (0.679 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #11) and "Mysteries Decoded" (0.597 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #12) on The CW (0.638 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Pandora

+14.29% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - Bachelor in Paradise

0.00% - Bring the Funny

0.00% - Mysteries Decoded

-25.00% - First Responders Live

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Pandora (vs. The Flash (Repeat))

0.00% - Bachelor in Paradise

0.00% - Mysteries Decoded (vs. The Outpost)

-20.00% - America's Got Talent

-25.00% - First Responders Live (vs. Love Connection (Repeat))

-30.00% - Bring the Funny (vs. Making It)





