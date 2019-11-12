RATINGS: NBC Wins The Nov. 4-10 Week In Total Viewers

NBC has won the primetime ratings week of Nov. 4-10 in total viewers, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

Vikings-Cowboys "Sunday Night Football" finished #1 for the primetime week in adults 18-49 and total viewers.

Among entertainment telecasts, top-15 rankings were generated by "This Is Us" and the Monday and Tuesday editions of "The Voice" (tied for #4), "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med" (tied for #10) and "Chicago P.D." (tied for #13).

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 7 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Nov. 4-10

Fox...1.9

NBC...1.5

ABC...0.9

CBS...0.7

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

NBC...7.1 million

Fox...6.7 million

CBS...5.8 million

ABC...4.3 million

CW...0.7w million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...2.3

NBC...1.9

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

Fox...8.3 million

NBC...8.2 million

CBS...7.9 million

ABC...5.5 million

CW...1.2 million

NBC highlights for the week of Nov. 4-10:

Monday

NBC won Monday night among the Big 4 networks in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 (tied).

"The Voice" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 7.9 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 entertainment show of the night in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 (tie). Week to week, "The Voice" maintained 100% in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 13).

"Bluff City Law" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.4 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5), maintaining a steady 0.5 for a fourth straight week.

Tuesday

"The Voice" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 8.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 regular broadcast of the night in adults 18-49, as well as adults 25-54 and adults 18-34, with "This Is Us." "The Voice" grew +8% week to week in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 1.2) and +2% in total viewers (8.148 million vs. 7.951 million), despite high-rated competition from ABC's "Little Mermaid Live," MAKING IT the only Big 4 competitior to ABC on the night to grow versus its prior original in either 18-49 or total viewers. "The Voice" was also up versus the seventh Tuesday episode of the prior cycle by +44% in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 0.9 on May 7 and more than 1.9 million persons in total viewers (8.1 million vs. 6.2 million).

"This Is Us" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 6.7 million viewers overall from 9-10:01 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 regular broadcast of the night in adults 18-49, as well as adults 25-54 and adults 18-34, with "The Voice." Despite high-rated competition from ABC's "Little Mermaid Live," "TIU" finished within 0.1 of the prior week's 18-49 rating (1.3 vs. 1.4) and retained 99% in total viewers (6.7 million vs. 6.8 million). L+7: The season's first six episodes of "This Is Us" have delivered television's #1-2-3-4-5-6 biggest L+7 lifts in 18-49 rating so far this season (a +1.51 increase for the Sept 24 season premiere, a +1.42 gain for the Oct. 1 telecast, a +1.50 for Oct. 8, a 1.55 for Oct. 15, a +1.46 for Oct. 22 and a +1.41 for Oct. 29). The biggest lift for any other show on television this season is the +1.21 for the Sept. 23 season premiere of "The Good Doctor." Social: With 258,000 Total Interactions, "This Is Us" grew +20% versus the prior week's episode (215,000).

"New Amsterdam" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 5.0 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the hour among the ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, despite a lead-in advantage for ABC's "Emergence" from "The Little Mermaid Live."

Wednesday

NBC won Wednesday in total viewers, with all three "Chicago" dramas delivering week-to-week gains and "Med" and "P.D." ranking as the #1-2 shows of the night.

"Chicago Med" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 8.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) beat "The Masked Singer" to win the 8 p.m. hour in total viewers and rank as the #1 show of the night in total viewers. Week to week, "Med" grew +2% in total viewers (8.1 million vs. 8.0 million) to set a new season high in total viewers, excluding crossovers, with its most-watched non-crossover episode since Feb. 27 (8.5 million

"Chicago Fire" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 7.7 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #2 show of the night in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Med" and won the 9 p.m. hour in total viewers ahead of "The Masked Singer." Week to week, "Fire" increased by +3% in total viewers (7.678 million vs. 7.456 million).

"Chicago P.D." (1.0 rating in 18-49, 6.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers - and equaled the combined rating of the hour's ABC-CBS drama competition (1.0 vs. a combined 1.0). "P.D." has now won the slot or tied for #1 versus regular ABC and CBS competition with its last 67 straight original telecasts in adults 18-49 (L+SD), extending back to October 2016. In total viewers, "P.D." grew week to week by +2% (5.4 million vs. 6.3 million).

Thursday

"Superstore" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 2.6 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7).

"Perfect Harmony" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) equaled the show's series high in 18-49, maintaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5). Social: Total Activity for "Perfect Harmony" garnered 22,000 Total Interactions, up +72% from the prior week (13,000).

"The Good Place" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) to maintain a steady 0.6 for a sixth week in a row. Social: "The Good Place" was the most social scripted primetime comedy of the week, with 229,000 Total Interactions, up +13% from the previous week's episode (203,000) and up +10% from last season's average (208,000), ranking as the 3rd most social episode of the season (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 11/4/19-11/10/19, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy Series). Ted Danson had the most engaging post of Thursday from a primetime comedy series, generating 68,000 Total Interactions with an Instagram photo of him and Kristen Bell on set (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 11/7/19, Percent Share, Comedy Series) and the post with the second most content responses (59,000) of the week on Instagram for all primetime broadcast scripted comedies with a photo of Janet giving a thumbs-up in front of the welcome wall (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 11/4/19-11/10/19, ListenFirst Content Responses [Instagram], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

"Will & Grace" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.2 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) increased versus its lead-in in total viewers (+9%) in a timeslot where NBC comedies last year averaged a -14% decline versus lead-in in total viewers. The Nov. 7 "Will & Grace" retained 100% week to week in all key adult-female demographics. Social: "Will & Grace" was the #3 most social scripted primetime comedy of the week with 151,000 Total Interactions, which is up +58% from the previous week's episode (96,000) and up +63% from last season's average (93,000) (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 11/4/19-11/10/19, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy Series).

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) finished #1 among the 10 p.m. ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

Friday

"The Blacklist" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.2 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) grew for a third straight week in total viewers to set a new season high. In adults 18-49, "Blacklist" equaled the prior week's new season high, matched the show's series high for a Friday telecast and tied NBC's highest 18-49 rating in the timeslot with regular programming since March 2, 2018 (0.7 with "Blindspot").

"Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 0.8 in adults 25-54, 3.4 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 newsmagazine of the night in total viewers. L+7: "Dateline" is growing this season by +51% going from L+SD to L+7 Nielsens in 18-49 rating (from a 0.53 to a 0.80) and by more than 1.2 million viewers overall (3.4 million to 4.6 million).

Sunday

NBC Sports coverage of Minnesota Vikings-Dallas Cowboys "Sunday Night Football" (6.7 rating in 18-49, 23.0 million viewers overall from 8:23-11:21 p.m. ET) dominated the night in all key ratings measures. The Vikings' down-to-the-wire 28-24 victory averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 23.5 million viewers across NBC TV, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL Digital platforms, to rank as the best Week 10 game in NBC "Sunday Night Football" history while registering a +15% increase over last year's Week 10 game (20.5 million for Cowboys-Eagles), according to television viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Vikings-Cowboys marked "Sunday Night Football's" 100th broadcast with at least 20 million viewers since the decade began, significantly more than the second-place series, AMERICAN IDOL (69), which aired multiple times per week.

NBC's "Sunday Night Football" is averaging 20.8 million viewers across all platforms this season - the best start for the series through Week 10 (11 games) since 2015, and up +5% from the same point last season (19.8 million viewers).

The Average Minute Audience (AMA) for Sunday night's live stream via NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms was 530,000 viewers - up +58% versus last year's Week 10 "SNF" game (336,000 for Cowboys-Eagles), and the third-most consumed "SNF" regular-season authenticated game on record. NBC Sports Digital's AMA of 500,000 viewers for "SNF" through Week 10 is up +41% from the same point last season (354,000 viewers), and its best ever through 10 weeks.





